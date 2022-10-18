Prohibited funding case: Court grants Imran interim bail till Oct 31

ISTAMBUL, Oct 17: A special court in Islamabad granted former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan interim bail till Oct 31 in a case registered against him and other party leaders by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with their party allegedly receiving prohibited funding.

Special Judge Raja Asif Mehmood heard the petition, which was filed earlier today. The court directed Imran to submit a bail bond of Rs100,000.

In the petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Imran stated that since his political rivals could not find any charge of corruption against him, the "investigating agency in questionable exercise and abuse of its powers has made hectic efforts to register false and fabricated case against the petitioner based on a serious allegation".

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued its verdict in the prohibited funding case - previously referred to as the foreign funding case - against the PTI, which stated that the party did indeed receive prohibited funding. -DWAN