At least eight killed in 'terrible' prison fire amid Iran protests

Eight Iranian inmates were killed in a fire that raged through Tehran's Evin prison, the judiciary said Monday, doubling the official toll from the blaze that further stoked tensions after a month of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Authorities in the Islamic republic have blamed the fire late Saturday on "riots and clashes" among prisoners, but human rights groups said they doubted the official version of events and feared the real toll could be even higher.

Gunshots and explosions were heard during the dramatic blaze from inside the complex, according to social media footage, and state media later broadcast images of parts of the prison gutted by the flames. -AFP













