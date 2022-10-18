World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes



Qataris pose next to an illustration of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup mascot "La'eeb" at the Hayya service centre in the capital Doha on October 16, 2022. Qatar said that more than 1.5 million people have applied for the compulsory pass for the football World Cup, that begins on November 20. photo: AFP

More than one million football fans are expected to descend on the capital Doha during the November-December tournament, putting a strain on the tiny Gulf nation.

Landlords who have spotted an opening to increase rents "show no pity" and the market is dominated by "greed", said a representative of a real estate company, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reem, a foreigner working for a major Qatari company, was told she had a week to leave her apartment.

The woman, using a pseudonym to avoid reprisals from her employer, told AFP the owner of the block wanted the dozens of apartments rented to her employers emptied so they could earn more during the World Cup.

Other tenants in Doha told AFP they were similarly forced to choose between paying more on rent or leaving.



Sky-high prices

Properties in the tower where Reem used to live are advertised on booking.com for $1,700 a night during the World Cup with a minimum stay of 14 nights.

In the two years she had been in the apartment, Reem said rent was $2,500 a month.

Most fans will be staying in hotels, apartments, cruise ships and desert camps booked through the official World Cup portal.

Organisers have insisted there will be enough accommodation for all fans in the emirate of just 2.8 million people.

The Qatar government acknowledged there was "increased demand" for accommodation during the World Cup but did not comment on individual cases. A government official said any tenant "may file a complaint with the Rental Disputes Settlements Committee Office".

Some fans are turning to the open market for luxury apartments or better locations near stadiums, and the prices advertised for some Doha properties highlight owners' sky-high hopes.

On Airbnb, apartments for two people go for $2,500 a night.

A villa for the full 29 days of the World Cup will cost fans booking through the online platform at least $13,000 -- but prices can go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.



'Very high' demand

Some Doha residents are putting their flats up for rent and fleeing Qatar for the month.

Adel, who listed his small apartment on Airbnb for $900 a night, said "demand was very high" when he first advertised it.

But he had to cancel the reservations after Airbnb asked him to provide a landlord's statement approving the sublet.

Rents have also risen sharply for tenants coming to the end of their leases in recent months. -AFP











