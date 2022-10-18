Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sex as a match-winner

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
BIPIN DANI

Experts discuss the merits of the unconventional tip to boost on-field performance
Does having sex before a match boost a player's performance? Yes, according to Paddy Upton, who worked as the Strength and Conditioning Coach with Dhoni's Men in Blue who won the World Cup in 2011. But not everyone agrees.
Upton has said in his book 'The Barefoot Coach' that he had advised the members of the Indian team to have sex before their matches.
The South Africa-born coach is now with Rohit Sharma's World Cup squad in Australia. Does his advice hold good?
"Sex is a power booster and the players should try it", believes India's renowned sexologist Prakash Kothari. "Satisfactory sex can help players achieve good results on the field. This has been proved. My late friend, the world famous US sexologist Wardell Pomeroy, told me this, based on his interviews with a few sportsmen who won gold medals after  they enjoyed sex with their partners," he added.  
What if the players are not accompanied by their partners, we ask. "Masturbate," was the psychologist's suggestion.  
However, Dr. Sanjay Deshpande, chairman of the Council of Sex Education & Parenthood (International) (CSEPI), feels that the effect of sex could go both ways.    
"The performance in sports after sexual intercourse has not been studied in great detail in medical science. For some people, sex is a stress-buster and they feel relaxed after having good sex. But for others, the pleasure of sexual activity on the eve of a game can be affected by the pressure of high expectations from them on the field the next day. It's subjective and players should be advised appropriately," Dr. Deshpande says, adding, "Let every player choose what he/she wants."
Dr. Narayan Reddy, a sexologist and also a former CSEPI Chairman, believes that sex before a sporting event is neither beneficial nor detrimental. However, he says, "I will recommend that they don't participate in sports 2 hours after sexual intercourse. The reason is that sex is an exercise and tires the body, and they will need to recoup. It is observed that the levels of the male hormone Testosterone fall immediately after intercourse. It will take up to 2 hours for the level to return to the original status. Testosterone is necessary for aggressiveness which in turn is necessary for any competitive sport," he explains.  
"Also, it is important that players have at least 7 hours of good sleep to get adequate rest. If they indulge in sexual activity for the greater part of the night, they will not have sufficient sleep/rest and hence will not be fit to do their best on the field", Dr. Reddy adds.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar trial opens in Barca ahead of World Cup
World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes
Sex as a match-winner
Four golds decided on 2nd day of Sheikh Russel National Youth Archery
Dhaka University emerge champions
Sadharan Bima, PWD, post win in Sr. Div. Football
Singna Sangha, Maniknagar win Monday
BGF takes different steps to achieve successes in gymnastics


Latest News
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
PM pays homage to Aug 15 martyrs at Banani graveyard
Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
5 SAFF champion girls receive grand reception in Khagrachari
BNP aims to create chaos in country: Hasan
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel on his 59th birthday
Pioneer of ORS Dr Dilip Mahalanabis dies in Kolkata
Girl gang raped after being sedated in Demra
Belarus set to host 9,000 Russian troops
Most Read News
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
UK lawmakers will try to oust PM Truss this week
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Mystic poet Lalon
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft