Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Four golds decided on 2nd day of Sheikh Russel National Youth Archery

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

Four gold medal matches have been decided in the compound division on the second day (Monday) in the Sheikh Russel 4th Teer National Youth Archery Championship held at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
In the compound junior category men's singles event, Himu Bachar of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) won the gold medal beating his teammate Asif Mahmud Bappi by 145-136 score in the gold-deciding match.
While Puspita Jaman of BKSP won the gold in the compound junior category women's singles event defeating her teammate Jannatul Ferdous by 145-130 score.
Meanwhile, Topu Roy of BKSP won gold in the compound cadet category men's singles event beating his teammate Sheikh Ashrafil Islam in the compound cadet category men's singles event. The first phase of the match was ended equal 143-143 and eventually the gold was decided considering the result of final arrow.
While in the compound cadet category women's singles event, Umme Habiba Annaya of BKSP bagged the gold medal beating her teammate Mosammat Urmy Khatun by 122-121 score in the gold deciding match.
A total of 128 archers from District Sports Associations (DSA), clubs services associations and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) are taking part in three categories -- U-21 junior, U-18 cadet and U-15 Youngstar -- of the three-day meet, sponsored by City Group and organized by Bangladesh Archery Federation.
Participating teams are Bangladesh Air Force, Bosoti Archery Club, CTG Archery Club, Bangladesh Ex Cadet Welfare Trust, BKSP, Mohasthan Archery Club, Mouchak Sangha, Bangladesh Police Archery Club, Srishty Archery Club, Bonondopur Surjo Torun Club, Chudanga Archery Club, Denise Club, Dhaka Mariners Youngs Club, Dontos Samaj Sheba Sangathan, Faridpur DSA, Gopalganj DSA, Gazi Tanks Archery Club, Green Wood Club, Joupurhat DSA, Narail DSA, Old Ideal Associations, Singna Sangha, Sabu Smrity Sangsad, ST Archery Club, the Blazer BD Limited, Teerondaz Sangsad Uttara Archery Club and Wohayed Archery Club.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar trial opens in Barca ahead of World Cup
World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes
Sex as a match-winner
Four golds decided on 2nd day of Sheikh Russel National Youth Archery
Dhaka University emerge champions
Sadharan Bima, PWD, post win in Sr. Div. Football
Singna Sangha, Maniknagar win Monday
BGF takes different steps to achieve successes in gymnastics


Latest News
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
PM pays homage to Aug 15 martyrs at Banani graveyard
Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
5 SAFF champion girls receive grand reception in Khagrachari
BNP aims to create chaos in country: Hasan
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel on his 59th birthday
Pioneer of ORS Dr Dilip Mahalanabis dies in Kolkata
Girl gang raped after being sedated in Demra
Belarus set to host 9,000 Russian troops
Most Read News
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
UK lawmakers will try to oust PM Truss this week
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Mystic poet Lalon
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft