Four golds decided on 2nd day of Sheikh Russel National Youth Archery

Four gold medal matches have been decided in the compound division on the second day (Monday) in the Sheikh Russel 4th Teer National Youth Archery Championship held at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

In the compound junior category men's singles event, Himu Bachar of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) won the gold medal beating his teammate Asif Mahmud Bappi by 145-136 score in the gold-deciding match.

While Puspita Jaman of BKSP won the gold in the compound junior category women's singles event defeating her teammate Jannatul Ferdous by 145-130 score.

Meanwhile, Topu Roy of BKSP won gold in the compound cadet category men's singles event beating his teammate Sheikh Ashrafil Islam in the compound cadet category men's singles event. The first phase of the match was ended equal 143-143 and eventually the gold was decided considering the result of final arrow.

While in the compound cadet category women's singles event, Umme Habiba Annaya of BKSP bagged the gold medal beating her teammate Mosammat Urmy Khatun by 122-121 score in the gold deciding match.

A total of 128 archers from District Sports Associations (DSA), clubs services associations and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) are taking part in three categories -- U-21 junior, U-18 cadet and U-15 Youngstar -- of the three-day meet, sponsored by City Group and organized by Bangladesh Archery Federation.

Participating teams are Bangladesh Air Force, Bosoti Archery Club, CTG Archery Club, Bangladesh Ex Cadet Welfare Trust, BKSP, Mohasthan Archery Club, Mouchak Sangha, Bangladesh Police Archery Club, Srishty Archery Club, Bonondopur Surjo Torun Club, Chudanga Archery Club, Denise Club, Dhaka Mariners Youngs Club, Dontos Samaj Sheba Sangathan, Faridpur DSA, Gopalganj DSA, Gazi Tanks Archery Club, Green Wood Club, Joupurhat DSA, Narail DSA, Old Ideal Associations, Singna Sangha, Sabu Smrity Sangsad, ST Archery Club, the Blazer BD Limited, Teerondaz Sangsad Uttara Archery Club and Wohayed Archery Club. -BSS











