Dhaka University emerge champions

Women's Volleyball Dhaka University emerged champions in the Inter-college and University Women's Volleyball competition beating Jagannath University by 2-0 sets in the final held on Monday at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city.

Meanwhile, BRACK University finished third in the competition defeating South Bridge School and College by 2-1 goals in the place-deciding match.

Joyotri Sarkar of Dhaka University was named the best player of the competition for her impressive performance in the match.

Earlier, on way to the final, Dhaka University beat BRACK University by 2-0 set in the first semifinal while Jagannath University defeated South Bridge School and College by 2-1 set in the second semis.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.

Syeda Jannat Ara, additional Deputy Inspector General, CID of Bangladesh Police and chairman of women's volleyball committee of Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) presided over the prize distribution ceremony.

A total of eight women's volleyball teams -- Dhaka University, Jagannath University, Mohammadpur Preparatory School and College, St. Francis Xavier's Girls' School & College, Dhaka, Jahangirnagar University, BRACK Universality, South Bridge School and College and Eden Women's College - took part in the four-day meet, organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation. -BSS











