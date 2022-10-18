Sadharan Bima, PWD, post win in Sr. Div. Football

Sadharan Bima Corporation Sporting Club and PWD Sports Club won their respective matches of the Bashundhara Group Senior Division Football League held on Monday at Birshreshtah Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Sadharan Bima Corporation Sporting Club blanked Dilkusha Sporting Club by 2-0 goals while PWD Sports Club defeated Victoria Sporting Club by a solitary goal scored by Jubayer in the 65th minute of the match. -BSS
















