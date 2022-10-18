Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sk Russel 2nd Div Handball

Singna Sangha, Maniknagar win Monday

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Sports Reporter

Singna Sangha won by one goal in a 21-20 match against Narinda Jagaran Sports Club in the ongoing Sheikh Russel 2nd Division Handball League 2022 on Monday at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.
Although Narinda Jagaran Sports Club lost the match it was leading in the first half by 11-10 goals.
On the other hand, Manik Nagar Juba Sangha too won by one goal in a 21-20 match over Nabadwip Sangha. The match saw an 8-8 tie in the first half but the Manik Nagar boys eventually made it their day by winning the match.
Now, the place deciding matches will be played today (Tuesday) at the same venue.
The second edition of the Division Handball League is being held at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium since last week. Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) is the organiser of the event.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar trial opens in Barca ahead of World Cup
World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes
Sex as a match-winner
Four golds decided on 2nd day of Sheikh Russel National Youth Archery
Dhaka University emerge champions
Sadharan Bima, PWD, post win in Sr. Div. Football
Singna Sangha, Maniknagar win Monday
BGF takes different steps to achieve successes in gymnastics


Latest News
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
PM pays homage to Aug 15 martyrs at Banani graveyard
Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
5 SAFF champion girls receive grand reception in Khagrachari
BNP aims to create chaos in country: Hasan
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel on his 59th birthday
Pioneer of ORS Dr Dilip Mahalanabis dies in Kolkata
Girl gang raped after being sedated in Demra
Belarus set to host 9,000 Russian troops
Most Read News
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
UK lawmakers will try to oust PM Truss this week
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Mystic poet Lalon
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft