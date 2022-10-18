Singna Sangha, Maniknagar win Monday

Singna Sangha won by one goal in a 21-20 match against Narinda Jagaran Sports Club in the ongoing Sheikh Russel 2nd Division Handball League 2022 on Monday at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.

Although Narinda Jagaran Sports Club lost the match it was leading in the first half by 11-10 goals.

On the other hand, Manik Nagar Juba Sangha too won by one goal in a 21-20 match over Nabadwip Sangha. The match saw an 8-8 tie in the first half but the Manik Nagar boys eventually made it their day by winning the match.

Now, the place deciding matches will be played today (Tuesday) at the same venue.

The second edition of the Division Handball League is being held at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium since last week. Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) is the organiser of the event.








