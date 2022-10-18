BGF takes different steps to achieve successes in gymnastics

Although gymnastics is widely appreciated at the international level, but the sport have little promotion or success in Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) has taken various steps to achieve successes in gymnastics not only in the country, but also in

the int'l arena.

So, the BGF has been trying to get success in gymnastics through expatriate Bangladeshis gymnasts.

Keeping this aim, the BGF has appointed an experienced Korean coach, who gave South Korea a medal in the Olympics, for the country's gymnasts. Bangladeshi gymnasts have been practicing under this international renowned coach.

Apart from the male gymnasts of the country, this time the BGF is going to take various steps to utilize the potential of the female gymnasts of the country. To take the gymnastics ahead good quality coaches are also needed to produce good gymnasts in the country.

Keeping this view in mind, a coach training course "Common Training Camp WAC Coaches" was organized for the first time in city.

Gymnastics coaches from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia and Qatar took part in the five-day coaches' course camp of the Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU).

AGU technical committee's and girls' gymnastics technical Committee Chairman Radiye Kizilgun trained the coaches of girls' artistic gymnastics.

The course was formally inaugurated by National Sports Council's Secretary Parimal Singha on October 11 last. The closing and certificate distribution ceremony of the training course held Sunday last evening at a hotel in the city.

Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) president and Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) vice president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun handed over prizes and certificates to the course participants as the chief guest.

At the end of the program, course director Radiye spoke about the potential of Bangladeshi female gymnasts.

Referring to her fascination with Bangladesh, Radiye said, 'Gymnastics is a very potential sport in Bangladesh. The boys of the country are doing well....... I hope the girls will also perform well in the future. The very basics of this game have to be learned at a young age. So coaches also have to be very careful because once you learn a mistake, it is difficult to fix it."

This female coach, currently living in Qatar, also assured of any help and cooperation for the development of gymnastics in Bangladesh.

Mamun said, "We have brought a good coach from Korea for the boys, under whom the boys are receiving training.... now we are making coaches for girls too so that girls can move forward." -BSS













