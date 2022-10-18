

Bangladesh concede massive 62-run defeat against Afghan

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. They posted a decent 160 runs on the board losing seven wickets. Opener Hazratullah Zazai scored 15 and his mate Rahmanullah Gurbaz congregated 27 off 19. One-down batter Ibrahim Zardan missed a fifty for four runs. He faced 39 balls to hit three fours alongside as many sixes. Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi was even devastating. He slay Bangladesh bowlers on the way to his stormy 41 off 17. He hit one boundary but five over boundaries.

Taskin Ahmed was the most successful among Bangladesh bowlers, who notched three wickets for 30 runs as Hasan Mahmud and Shakib Al Hasan shared the rest between them equally.

Bangladesh in reply, showed the ugliest batting display. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto continues his limit, who managed 12 runs while Mehidy Miraz scored 16. Soumya Sarkar was sent at three and Shakib at four. Both the southpaws departed for one run while next two whiffers Afif Hossain and Yasir Ali went for respective golden ducks.

After the down of six to post 46 runs, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat showed tinny resistance. Sohan got out on 13 while Mosaddek on 29. Mustafizur Rahman was batting on 10 and Hasan Mahmud was on one as Bangladesh managed 98 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 overs.

Bangladesh will play against South Africa in their next warm-up game on October 19.

Shakib and Co. will be playing in Group-2 of the Super-12 stage of the World Cup, where they will engage with India, Pakistan, South Africa and two teams from 1st round matches started on October 16.

The Men in red and Green will play their first match in the main event on October 24 against Group-A runner of the 1st round matches at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and will take on South Africa in their following match on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground followed by the match against Group-B champions on October 30 at the Gabba.

Tigers will engage with two archrivals India and Pakistan on November 2 and November 6 respectively. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.













