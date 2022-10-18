Video
Russell was a simple, lively, little friend

Classmate reminisces

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Gitanjali Barua

Gitanjali Barua

"Russell was a simple, straightforward, healthy, lively, cheerful, friendly, energetic and fastidious child. Studied with Russell from class One to class Four, we saw Russell like other boys. We only knew that Russell is Bangabandhu's son; but never thought Russell separately. And Russell also never behaved in such a way as a son of head of the state."
Gitanjali Barua, a classmate of Bangabandhu's youngest son Sheikh Russell and a Professor of English and Principal of Azimpur Government Girls School and College, shared such memories with the Daily Observer.
Her journey began in 1972 as a classmate of Sheikh Russell. She said, in 1971, I was admitted to the University Laboratory School. But after some time our school was closed due to the war. When the school opened in 1972, I slowly started getting to know my classmates. That time I found Russell among the other classmates. Russell's memory is remembered more than others because Russell is no longer with us.
"Many of us are now doing jobs in different workplaces like me. If he were alive, so would Russell. But, Russell is no more with us, added Gitanjali Barua.
She said about Russell, "Russell used to bring tiffin to school, bread with butter and oranges. He used to share meals with friends. First he used to share orange slices among friends and then he ate rest parts himself."
Gitanjali Barua also said that Russell used to come to school in a jeep. One of his uncles would accompany him and one or two policemen with them. Russell wanted to play like common kids after school periods. Then his uncle would take him by force. Just as children come to school and want to play with their friends, not want to go, Russell was like that. He wanted to play with his friends for a long time.
She said, "One thing I noticed about Russell was that he wore a wide belt with his pants. Generally such belts were not in trend at that time. Since he was the son of the head of state and travelled to many places at home and abroad, he might have worn such a belt."
She also said, when we grew up, when we read Bangabandhu's biography, we came to know that Bangabandhu was a very simple man. So was Russell. Never considered himself as different or exceptional.
Recalling August 15 of 1975, she said, Bangabandhu was supposed to come to the university on August 15. We were preparing accordingly. But in the morning, father said that nothing will happen. After turning on the radio, I came to know that Bangabandhu and his family had been killed. Then I realized that our little friend Russell is no more. He was also killed.
Gitanjali said, "Russell was one of us. Killing him made him different from us. He who was killed, he could not be like us; since we have been carrying that memory ever.
Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born on October 18 in 1964 at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi. Russell was the youngest and most loved one of the five brothers and sisters. In 1975, he was also killed along with his family by some misguided soldiers. At that time he was a student of class 4 of the University Laboratory School.
Gitanjali Barua was a student of that school. Then she studied at Badrunnessa College, and then at the English Department of Dhaka University. She is currently working as Principal of Azimpur Government Girls School and College.



