Govt arresting BNP leaders, activists wholesale to prolong misrule: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday accused the government of arresting the leaders and activists of the BNP indiscriminately and sending them to prisons across the country.

The BNP leader said the government is doing so to prolong its misrule.

"Arresting the BNP leaders and activists indiscriminately is the only means for the government to cling to power," he said.

In a statement, the BNP leader also said the opposition leaders and activists are not getting justice from courts.

"The Awami government is prolonging misrule by establishing its control over courts. That's why the BNP leaders and activists do not get any justice," he said.

As anarchy has been prevailing in every sector, including in economic, social and political spheres, and the exchequer has been empty, the government is using the state machinery indiscriminately to silence the opposition voices as part of its move to cover up its own failures.

The statement was issued voicing concern over the jailing of Gazipur city unit BNP convener Md Sohrab Uddin by a court in a 'false and politically motivated' case.

Fakhrul said Sohrab was sent to jail on Monday after rejecting his bail petition in the case. -UNB













