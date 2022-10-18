Those who think govt will fall after few rallies are in fool’s paradise: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said that those who think that the government will fall after a few rallies are living in a fool's paradise and One-eleven will never come back in Bangladesh.

Accusing BNP of trying to stage another one-eleven AL general secretary advised the opposition party to come out 'this nightmare.' Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges said these at a press briefing at his official residence in the capital.

In Bangladesh the 1/11 is referred to the day when a military-based caretaker administration took over amid a deepening political crisis over holding of general elections.

Reminding the BNP secretary general again, AL general secretary said, the caretaker government system has been cancelled by the High Court; it was not a decision of the Awami League government.

Referring to Fakhrul's claim that AL is conspiring to stay in power until 2041 Quader said, "Only Allah and the people of the country know who will be in power till 2041 and who will not be. Awami League believes in vote politics and respects people's trust."












