Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:56 AM
Stay united to face threats: Army Chief

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

Barishal, Oct 17: Chief of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said on Monday that all members of the Bangladesh Army need to stay united to safeguard the country and its constitution from any internal and external threats.
He made the statement at a flag hoisting event of four units under the 7 Infantry Division at the Sheikh Hasina Cantonment in Barishal.
The Army Chief said the military is being modernised to enhance its strength and skills in line with the force's Goal-2030.
"We have already earned the trust of the United Nations and global community by deploying modern machinery at the UN Peacekeeping Mission. Continuing the modernisation the Bangladesh Army will become one of the top forces across the world," he added.     -UNB


