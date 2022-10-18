‘Recognising Genocide of 1971’: ICSF welcomes US Congress

The International Crimes Strategy Forum (ICSF) has welcomed the resolution on "Recognising the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971" by the US House of Representatives.

"We called upon the Bengali/Bangladeshi diaspora around the globe to create the necessary pressure on their respective representatives so that other countries may follow suit and together become a formidable force in securing the global recognition of genocide perpetrated in Bangladesh during 1971," a ICSE said in a statement.

The resolution is the first of its kind relating to the genocide of 1971 perpetrated in Bangladesh by the Pakistan Army, presented anywhere to any legislative body in the world, the ICSF said in a statement Sunday.

"We laud this initiative from Congressman Steve Chabot and Congressman Ro Khanna for tabling this bi-partisan resolution," the statement reads. The forum is an independent global network of experts, justice advocates and organisations committed to ending impunity for international crimes, ensuring justice for the victims of these crimes, and upholding rule of law and human rights.

The ICSF's work centres on the genocide perpetrated in Bangladesh in 1971 and it is working to obtain global recognition of it.












