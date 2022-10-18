Video
Double agri production by 2030 to combat climate change impacts: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said on Monday that the challenge of growing demands for food in the country must be met by doubling the productivity of agriculture by 2030 to combat the adverse effects of climate change.
For this, climate tolerant crops are needed by introducing new varieties, expanding modern farming methods and ensuring the use of environment-friendly agricultural inputs. Apart from this, research on agricultural products processing, value chain development should also be given importance.  
The minister said that the market for export of agricultural products should be searched abroad after meeting the needs of the country and the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) rules should be followed during the production of exportable agricultural products as per the demand.
The minister of environment said these things in the speech as chief guest at a seminar at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Monday organized on the occasion World Food Day 2022 by Ministry of Agriculture titled 'Good nutrition in good production, protected environment and advanced life: Leaving no one behind'.
He said that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in the granular ledge of adoption and implementation of agriculture and farmers-friendly policy under the efficient and strong leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the efforts of all related to agriculture.
Now we have to pay special attention to achieving self-sufficiency in our nutrition.
Keeping market prices within the purchasing power of the people, fair market management, balanced distribution and nutritional awareness are also needed, he said.
Through government initiatives, the work of dealing with climate change risks can be taken ahead. The minister urged everyone to work hand in hand to implement a poverty-free Sonar Bangla dreamt by the Father of the Nation.


