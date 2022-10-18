Video
‘Stop war, stop politics with food’, PM says at World Food Forum

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday once again called for stopping the Russia-Ukraine war blaming the conflict for disrupting the global food supplies leading to increased cost of food.
She made the fervent appeal in a keynote speech at the five-day World Food Forum 2022 at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy. The theme of this year's WFF (October 17-21) is "Healthy Diets, Healthy Planet."
Speaking virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, Hasina said that more than 800 million people or 10 per cent of the world's population are estimated regularly go to bed hungry.
"Things have now become worse with the Ukraine war, and subsequent sanctions and counter-sanctions, which have disrupted global food supplies and raised the cost of food," she said.
She said that she had repeatedly appealed to the international community to stop war, stop politics with food, and stop wastage of food.
"If, on the other hand, a fraction of the money invested on manufacturing weapons was spent on food production and distribution, no one would go hungry in this world," she said.
"Instead, please ensure food supply to areas of food shortage, and famine. As human beings, we must believe that everyone has a right to survive with food and have a decent life," she said.
She stated that "In real sense, there is no dearth of food in our planet. The scarcity is simply manmade".
She alleged that politics and business interests with food, challenges of climate change, and pest and disease attacks are all putting pressure on the planet's agri-food systems.    -UNB


