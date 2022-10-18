

Southeast Bank signs deal with Mondial Bony Service

Md Jahangir Kabir, Senior Vice President and Head of International Division of Southeast Bank Limited and Dr. Salvatore Riccio, President of Mondial Bony Service S.p.A, Italy signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

Under this agreement, Bangladeshi Expatriates from Italy can send their hard-earned money through Mondial Bony Service S.p.A, Italy and their beneficiaries can withdraw remittances from any branch, sub-branch and agent out-lets of Southeast Bank Ltd.







