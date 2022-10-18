

Mercantile Bank gets ISO certificate

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited received the certificate from Mukut K. Barua, National Business Manager - Commodities, Industry and Facilities Division of Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) Pvt. Limited and Brig. Gen. (Retd.) Ali Ahmed Khan, Chairman of iota (BD) Consulting Limited at Bank's Head Office in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.

The authority certifies that Mercantile Bank has been audited and found to be in accordance with the requirements for adopting and implementing global standards and practices to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its day-to-day information security operations.

The Information Security Management framework of MBL is now benchmarked with international standards for ensuring enhanced service assurance to its customers and thus strengthening its journey towards Secured Banking Services.

Additional Managing Director Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, SEVPs Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, CTO Muhammad Mahmud Hasan and Chief Information Security Officer Md. Faisal Hossain from MBL and K.B.M. Tareq, Regional Sales Manager (Certification) from Bureau Veritas and Md. Golam Kibria, Founder & CEO, Hasain Ahmed, Head of IT Services from iota (BD) Consulting Limited along with other senior executives and officers were present on the occasion.











Mercantile Bank Ltd has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 certificate recently by a renowned certification agency Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS-UK branch for its outstanding performance and fulfilling the requirements of ISO standards.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited received the certificate from Mukut K. Barua, National Business Manager - Commodities, Industry and Facilities Division of Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) Pvt. Limited and Brig. Gen. (Retd.) Ali Ahmed Khan, Chairman of iota (BD) Consulting Limited at Bank's Head Office in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.The authority certifies that Mercantile Bank has been audited and found to be in accordance with the requirements for adopting and implementing global standards and practices to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its day-to-day information security operations.The Information Security Management framework of MBL is now benchmarked with international standards for ensuring enhanced service assurance to its customers and thus strengthening its journey towards Secured Banking Services.Additional Managing Director Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, SEVPs Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, CTO Muhammad Mahmud Hasan and Chief Information Security Officer Md. Faisal Hossain from MBL and K.B.M. Tareq, Regional Sales Manager (Certification) from Bureau Veritas and Md. Golam Kibria, Founder & CEO, Hasain Ahmed, Head of IT Services from iota (BD) Consulting Limited along with other senior executives and officers were present on the occasion.