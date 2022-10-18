Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mercantile Bank gets ISO certificate

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank gets ISO certificate

Mercantile Bank gets ISO certificate

Mercantile Bank Ltd has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 certificate recently by      a renowned certification agency Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS-UK branch for its outstanding performance and fulfilling the requirements of ISO standards.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited received the certificate from Mukut K. Barua, National Business Manager - Commodities, Industry and Facilities Division of Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh)  Pvt. Limited and Brig. Gen. (Retd.) Ali Ahmed Khan, Chairman of iota (BD) Consulting Limited at Bank's Head Office in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.
The authority certifies that Mercantile Bank has been audited and found to be in accordance with the requirements for adopting and implementing global standards and practices to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its day-to-day information security operations.
The Information Security Management framework of MBL is now benchmarked with international standards for ensuring enhanced service assurance to its customers and thus strengthening its journey towards Secured Banking Services.
Additional Managing Director Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, SEVPs Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, CTO Muhammad Mahmud Hasan and Chief Information Security Officer Md. Faisal Hossain from MBL and K.B.M. Tareq, Regional Sales Manager (Certification) from Bureau Veritas and Md. Golam Kibria, Founder & CEO, Hasain Ahmed, Head of IT Services from iota (BD) Consulting Limited along with other senior executives and officers were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL launches export maximizing campaign
Southeast Bank signs deal with Mondial Bony Service
Mercantile Bank gets ISO certificate
GIB signs tripartite deal with DSE, CSE
30 BD firms to participate in Fashion World Tokyo
IFAD chief to attend Finance in Common Summit
BD, India complement each other in global apparel marker: BGMEA
Most NBFIs raise interest rates on deposits amid high inflation


Latest News
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
PM pays homage to Aug 15 martyrs at Banani graveyard
Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
5 SAFF champion girls receive grand reception in Khagrachari
BNP aims to create chaos in country: Hasan
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel on his 59th birthday
Pioneer of ORS Dr Dilip Mahalanabis dies in Kolkata
Girl gang raped after being sedated in Demra
Belarus set to host 9,000 Russian troops
Most Read News
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
UK lawmakers will try to oust PM Truss this week
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Mystic poet Lalon
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft