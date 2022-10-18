

GIB signs tripartite deal with DSE, CSE

The agreement signed on sharing Uniform and Integrated Electronic Subscription System (ESS) for IPO management in capital market.

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank, Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, Chief Regulatory Officer of DSE, Shoheb Hassan Mahmood, Asst. Manager, Accounts Management of CSE have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

M. Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, FCA, FCMA, Managing Director (Acting) of DSE, Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director, Sami Karim, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Manjur Hossain, Company Secretary of Global Islami Bank, KhandokerRaihan Ali, FCA, Acting CEO of Prime Bank Investment and Iftekhar Alam, CEO, Lanka Bangla Investment were also present on the occasion.











