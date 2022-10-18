30 BD firms to participate in Fashion World Tokyo

Under the market development initiative of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), thirty reputed exporters belonging to the apparel industry are participating in the Fashion World Tokyo, Japan scheduled to be held from October 18 to 20 at the Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan.

Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd, one of the world's reputed event organizers, is organizing the event, said a press release today.

Japan is the 11th largest export destination of Bangladesh. In FY 2021-22, Bangladesh exported goods worth US$1353.85 million to Japan which is 14.38 percent more than the previous financial year.


















