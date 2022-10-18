Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IFAD chief to attend Finance in Common Summit

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Alvaro Lario, will attend the Finance in Common Summit co-organized by the African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank on October 19 and 20, 2022.
With the world facing tremendous challenges such as increasing hunger and poverty, as well as devastating climate change impacts, the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the summit comes at a crucial time.
The confluence of crises has had devastating economic and social consequences, exposing weaknesses in global food systems and sparking a food crisis, according to a media release received from Rome on Monday.
As a UN agency and international financial institution, IFAD recognizes the investment power public development banks (PDBs) can bring to bear on these problems. Massive targeted investment to benefit the world's poorest people could make a huge difference.
At the Summit, President Lario will make a plea to agricultural PDBs for a major increase in funding desperately needed to help small-scale producers adapt to climate change, increase agricultural production and develop value chains for local markets. In partnership with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti d'Italia and Agence Franaise de Développement, IFAD and other PDBs launched the Platform for Sustainable and Inclusive Food Systems in 2021.
This was a significant step to help PDBs to provide financial services that meet the needs of small-scale agricultural producers.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL launches export maximizing campaign
Southeast Bank signs deal with Mondial Bony Service
Mercantile Bank gets ISO certificate
GIB signs tripartite deal with DSE, CSE
30 BD firms to participate in Fashion World Tokyo
IFAD chief to attend Finance in Common Summit
BD, India complement each other in global apparel marker: BGMEA
Most NBFIs raise interest rates on deposits amid high inflation


Latest News
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
PM pays homage to Aug 15 martyrs at Banani graveyard
Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
5 SAFF champion girls receive grand reception in Khagrachari
BNP aims to create chaos in country: Hasan
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel on his 59th birthday
Pioneer of ORS Dr Dilip Mahalanabis dies in Kolkata
Girl gang raped after being sedated in Demra
Belarus set to host 9,000 Russian troops
Most Read News
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
UK lawmakers will try to oust PM Truss this week
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Mystic poet Lalon
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft