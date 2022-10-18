BD, India complement each other in global apparel marker: BGMEA

Bangladesh and India do not compete in global market for apparel exports, rather the two neighbours complement each other, said Faruque Hassan President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

He made the comment at a meeting BGMEA arranged in the city with members of Overseas Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (OCAB) on Sunday to shed light on the forthcoming 'Made in Bangladesh' Week that begins next month in the city.

BGMEA is hosting the event to celebrate the progress being made by the country's burgeoning garment industry.

Speaking about complementarities of the India-Bangladesh garment sector, the BGMEA president said when Bangladesh gains from exports of garment products; India also gains from as many of the inputs like petrochemicals and other accessories that come from India.

He said Bangladesh mostly produces basic garment products, and it does not clash with products made by India in the sector. "We don't compete, rather, I would say we complement each other," he said.

The BGMEA President said Bangladesh is expanding its exports of garment products to emerging markets. He said they have set a target of earning $60 billion from garments exports in the current fiscal year.

"We are expanding even in Indian market. In last fiscal year, we exported garments worth $764 million to India, and in the first two months of this fiscal year our export to India has increased by more than 99 percent."

Currently the garment sector's share of contribution to the national economy is over 11 percent. He said BGMEA has set a target of earning $100 billion by 2030 from garments exports as the sector is poised to grow more despite challenges at home and abroad.

He said energy crisis and the Ukraine-Russia war have created obstacles for the sector to grow further, but they are optimistic to overcome them.

"We can't sit idle. We have to grow more through innovation, diversification and value addition," he said adding that 'Made in Bangladesh Week' will be a flagship event to interact with global leaders, buyers, experts, designers and Bangladeshi manufacturers.

'Bangladesh has the highest number of green garment factories in the world; we are No. 1 in Denim, we have many other achievements in the sector. So, we need to tell the world about our strength and achievements. Through this week we want to do branding of the country's garment industry," he said.

"In the past decade the industry has undergone a massive transformation to ensure workplace safety, workers' wellbeing and environmental sustainability. We need to show all these to the world," he said.

Detailing the plan for the weeklong event, Faruque said it will accommodate a number of programmes including the 3rd edition of the Dhaka Apparels Summit, 37th World Fashion Convention by the International Apparel Federation (IAF), tour to green factories, cultural and fashion shows and expos and awards.









