Most NBFIs raise interest rates on deposits amid high inflation

Most non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), widely known as NBFIs, have increased interest rates on deposits above 7 percent amid soaring inflation and liquidity crisis on verbal consent of Bangladesh Bank. They are also raising interest on loan above 11 percent breaking the previous cap.

Several office-bearers of Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association, told The Daily Observer that as the current inflation hovers over 9 percent, deposit collection at 7 percent interest has become tough.

Amid such a situation, a delegation of the association led by its Chairman Mominul Islam last month met Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukdar and demanded the withdrawal of interest rate caps, especially on deposits.

Later, the central bank gave verbal consent to the association to increase the interest rates on deposits, but not more than 8 percent, office-bearers said.

The NBFIs, however, had already been offering rates higher than 8 percent. Experts are very positive about non-bank financial institutions' move for increasing deposit rates.

"NBFIs have very limited opportunities to collect regular deposits compared to banks. So, NBFIs need to be kept in a comparatively relaxed position. The central bank's decision to allow higher interest on deposits is rational from that perspective," Salehuddin Ahmed, former BB's governor said.

"I don't see any rational behind the central bank-set interest rate caps. The caps seem to have no fruit," he added. He suggested that BB can take NBFIs under special consideration for SME refinancing schemes so that they can grow further.

The former governor also urged NBFIs to come up with more innovative products.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, told: the government should withdraw interest rate caps. "It's needed now. Overall, the policy of keeping the caps was wrong. It, even, is not operable now," he added.

"As the central bank cannot withdraw the caps officially, it goes for such an unofficial approach such as verbal consent. However, the financial system should not be run by unofficial signals." "We must have straightforward rules," said Ahsan H Mansur.

According to August data of the Central Bank, out of 29 NBFIs operating in the country, only 5 institutions - DBH Finance, IDLC Finance, Union Capital, National Housing Finance and Investments, and IPDC Finance - kept the interest rate below 7 percent in deposit collection following the official cap, while the remaining 24 have already crossed the cap.

Thirteen institutions paid over 8 percent interests on deposits. Of them, Uttara Finance and Investments offered the highest 9.60 percent. The data of September is yet to be released.

However, most NBFIs offering higher deposit rates are not in good financial condition. There are at least 9 institutions which offered higher interests on deposits than that on loans. As a result, their interest income went negative.

When contacted, BB's Spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad told: that the interest rate caps of 7 percent and 11 percent are still effective for NBFIs. "If anyone violates this, it would be a break of the rule."















