Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:54 AM
Home Business

vivo launches smartphone V25e

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has announced the launch of the latest addition to the successful V series, the V25e, which is available for sale in market.
Available in two stunning color variants, Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black, the V25e is evocative of beautiful sunrises and star-studded night skies. The device is now yours to grab at 34,999 BDT, says a press release.
The V25e stands apart in the market as a budget-friendly smartphone with diverse, premium-quality features. Being a power-packed phone, the V25e is all set to take the market by storm, featuring the iconic Color Changing Glass, a premium camera setup, a massive battery, and an elegant and dynamic aesthetic, all in a budget. The latest V25e boldly meets the new age consumers' demands
The magical Color-Changing Glass in the V25e functions by gradually transforming the color of the rear panel when exposed to sunlight; the color reverts to its original shade once out of sun exposure. This is further complemented by the Fluorite AG Glass that lends the back cover a glittering and galaxy-like appearance.
Slim and lightweight, the smartphone comes with slender frame, rounded corners and is comfortable to hold. The introduction of the Color-Changing Glass in the vivo V series has been an innovative leap in smartphone design, exploring the myriad of possibilities made possible from the convergence of technology and aesthetic.
The brand remains committed to the Benfen philosophy of doing the right things at the right time and strives to design smartphones that add value to the lives of its consumers, catering to their interests and aiding their ambitions.
While the design is undoubtedly a captivating feature, the camera setup of V25e is bound to excite any photography enthusiast. The smartphone boasts of a 64MP Ultra HD camera with an GW3 sensor and OIS, allowing users to artfully capture memorable moments with ease.







