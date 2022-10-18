Pakistan likely to exit FATF grey list this week

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17: Pakistan is expected to finally exit the 'increased monitoring list' - commonly known as grey list - of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Oct 21, after languishing in the infamous category for almost 52 months.

"The first FATF Plenary under the two-year Singapore Presidency of T. Raja Kumar will take place on October 20-21, 2022," said the Paris-based global watchdog on dirty money. Delegates representing 206 members of the Global Network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the World Bank, Interpol and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, will participate in the Working Group and Plenary meetings in Paris, it added.

On the conclusion of the two-day deliberations, decisions of the plenary would be announced.

The plenary will also focus on jurisdictions identified as presenting a risk to the international financial system, with an update to public statements that identify jurisdictions as high risk or being subject to increased monitoring besides other key issues, including guidance on improving beneficial ownership transparency to prevent shell companies and other opaque structures from being used to launder illicit funds. -Dawn











