Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:53 AM
Home Business

SAFA President visits ICMAB

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) H M Henneyake Bandara (middle) and his hosts at the ICMAB pose for photographs at the ICMAB office in Dhaka on Sunday.

President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) H M Henneyake Bandara paid courtesy visit to Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) on Sunday.
ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid welcomed the SAFA President at the Institute in a meeting. The ICMAB President has updated about the education and professional development initiatives of ICMAB.
SAFA President has appreciated for the ICMAB's new curriculum in line with IFAC guidelines. He also gave emphasize on the mutual professional collaboration of regional PAOs in South Asian for creating professional synergy in this region.  
He assured his best cooperation regarding mutual professional development between SAFA and CMA Bangladesh. He emphasized on research and education of ESG and other contemporary issues related to professional development.
Among others past presidents of ICMAB Abu Bakar Siddique ASM Shaykhul Islam, Vice President Md Munirul Islam, Chairman of Dhaka Branch Council Dr. Syed Abdullah Al Mamun, Vice-Chairman of Training Committee Arifur Rahman Meethu and senior officials of the Institute were present in the meeting.


