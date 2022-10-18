Eastland Ins holds Q3 Ending Business Confce

Video
Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Business Desk

The 3rd Quarter Ending Business Conference-2022 of Eastland Insurance Company Limited held at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.
Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the 3rd Quarter ending business Conference.
Distinguished Members of the Board- Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Alhaj. Mohd. Arshad Ali and Tanvir Khan attended in the Conference and delivered their valuable speech.
Ghulam Rahman, Executive Vice Chairman also attended and delivered his speech in the conference. Abdul Haque, FCA Chief Executive Officer attended and presented an analytical report on 3rd Quarter ending business of the company.  
The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 86% of the proportionate business target set for the year 2022 amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukrane war, along with the consequence faced by the world for fuel crisis and abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. He appreciated the management team including all Executives and employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time. The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.
The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 35 years of it's successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.
Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, Addl. MD and Head of Khulna region, Md Shafiul Alam, Addl. MD and Head of Motijheel Branch, M Golam Hafez, Addl. MD and Head of Claims and other Senior Executives of the company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.


