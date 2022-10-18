US products available in Flormar showrooms

Video
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022
Business

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The items of American companies Nior, Siodil, Blaze O'Skin, and Harlen are now accessible in the showroom of the brand store Flormar in the capital.
 Flormar's 11 outlets in Dhaka officially announced the sale of these products on Saturday. On this day, a signing ceremony for the agreement has been organized. The ceremony was conducted at the boardroom of Remark HB Limited in Dhaka. The agreement was signed by Mizanur Rahman, the head of sales at Nior and Abdullah Al Mamun, the head of sales and operations at Flormar, says a press release.
Products under the Nior, Siodil, Blaze O'Skin, and Harlen brands are also available on the e-commerce website luvit.com.bd. Abdullah Al Mamun, the head of sales at Flormar and Barrister Ismail Hossain, the head of legal and compliance at Remark signed a separate agreement for this purpose. Senior brand officials were present at the occasion. It is the belief of the concerned that because of the agreement with Flormar, Bangladeshi consumers will have easier access to cosmetics of high international standards.
The journey of the renowned Turkish brand Flormar began in 1970. This No. 1 brand which has a 21% market share in Turkey for cosmetics is present in 104 nations across 7 continents.
On the other hand, the well-known American color cosmetics company Nior has been gaining popularity as a women's beauty accessory on the international market for more than 20 years. With its lip colors, lipsticks, mascaras, eyeliners, eyebrow pencils, and skincare lines, it has been winning consumers' hearts.
With its six product lines- anti-acne, anti-aging, brightening, moisturizing, A-foliator, and hair care -the well-known American skincare company Siodil has been serving customers with a variety of skin conditions.
The Blaze O'Skin brand works with a variety of skin care products like shower gel, body lotion, body scrub, body jelly, body mist, cleanser, moisturizer, face sheet mask, hydrogel eye patch, lip mask, face scrub, serum, toner, white black face mask, green clay mask, sleeping mask and micellar water.
Meanwhile, Color Cosmetic brand Harlen has primer, foundation, face powder, concealer, blush, bronzer, highlighter, loose powder, makeup setting spray two in one, lip strobe, liquid lipstick, bullet lipstick, eye shadow, eyeliner, eyebrow pencil, mascara, regular nail polish, gel nail polish, holographic nail polish and glitter nail polish.


