Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK brings forward fiscal measures after budget turmoil

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

LONDON, Oct 17: Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will unveil tax and spending measures later Monday, bringing forward part of his fiscal plan in a bid to calm markets after last month's botched debt-fuelled budget.
Hunt -- who was parachuted into the job on Friday to replace ousted Kwasi Kwarteng -- will "make a statement bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan" that is due on October 31, the Treasury said in a statement.
The measures "will support fiscal sustainability", the statement said, after last month's notorious mini-budget had sent bond yields spiking and the pound collapsing on concerns of rocketing debt.
Monday's news sent the pound climbing against the dollar while the UK's 30 year bond yield rose to 4.78 percent.
Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Kwarteng after the debt-fuelled budget sparked markets chaos, fuelling speculation over her political future just over one month after taking office.
Following his shock appointment, Hunt hit the ground running on Saturday with a warning of looming tax hikes as he dramatically reversed course on right-wing Truss' radical programme of economic reform.
The furore over the budget, which contained vast tax cuts and a costly freeze on domestic energy prices, has reportedly sparked a plot to oust Truss from Downing Street.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt met with the governor of the Bank of England and the head of the Debt Management Office to discuss his plans late on Sunday, according to Monday's statement.
In the wake of the budget, the BoE was forced to jump into markets as a result under an emergency bond-buying policy.
Tax cuts were the centrepiece of the ill-starred budget.
But they were financed through billions in extra borrowing, causing panic on financial markets at the prospect of higher inflation, which has already left British households in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL launches export maximizing campaign
Southeast Bank signs deal with Mondial Bony Service
Mercantile Bank gets ISO certificate
GIB signs tripartite deal with DSE, CSE
30 BD firms to participate in Fashion World Tokyo
IFAD chief to attend Finance in Common Summit
BD, India complement each other in global apparel marker: BGMEA
Most NBFIs raise interest rates on deposits amid high inflation


Latest News
6 killed, 6 missing as fighter jet crashes into Russian residential building
PM pays homage to Aug 15 martyrs at Banani graveyard
Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
5 SAFF champion girls receive grand reception in Khagrachari
BNP aims to create chaos in country: Hasan
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel on his 59th birthday
Pioneer of ORS Dr Dilip Mahalanabis dies in Kolkata
Girl gang raped after being sedated in Demra
Belarus set to host 9,000 Russian troops
Most Read News
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
UK lawmakers will try to oust PM Truss this week
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Mystic poet Lalon
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft