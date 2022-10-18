Metlife launches online claims submission platform

Due to convenience and faster settlement compared to paper-based process, MetLife Bangladesh customers are increasingly using the company's easy-to-use online claims submission platform.

Now 2 out of every 3 individual customers are submitting their insurance claims online. MetLife's state-of-the-art online platform enables customers to receive their claims amount within 24-72 hours.

MetLife's Corporate customers are also enjoying the benefits of this online claims submission platform with 4 out of every 5 corporate medical claims submitted online.

According to a press release of the company, customers can submit their claims anywhere from Bangladesh by visiting this address: https://www.metlife.com.bd/claims-updated/

Commenting on the benefits of online claims submission, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "Getting claims from insurance fast and without any hassle is one of the most important experiences for customers as it helps build confidence on insurance. At MetLife, we are investing in advanced technology to bring more people under the protection of insurance."

MetLife Bangladesh has a strong track record of a claims settlement. In the first half of 2022, the company has settled 1,279 Crore Taka of insurance claims.



