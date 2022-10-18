Video
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022
Taxpayers to get services in fair environment

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has taken preparations to provide all types of facilities to the taxpayers in the tax zones like the tax fair.
Taxpayers will get tax-related services in the tax zones amid the tax fair  environment throughout the month of November.
Apart from this, tax information and service centres will be opened temporarily in Secretariat, Officers Club, Dhaka Cantonment and Dhaka University. Taxpayers will get all information related to return filing and other tax services in tax information and service centres.
NBR Public Relations Officer Sayed A Momen said NBR has already instructed the tax authorities to create a conducive environment for taxpayers as the taxpayers can go to their respective tax zones and file their returns.
"This time there is no tax fair. But the facilities will be increased as the taxpayers can go to their respective tax zones and file their returns," he added.
The last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2022-23 is November 30. If a taxpayer wants to file a return after this deadline, he or she should seek time in advance.    -BSS


