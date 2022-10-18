Brunei Halal Food outlet launches in Dhaka



The Halal food outlet was inaugurated by Brunei Finance Minister Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Abdullah, and Brunei Home Minister Haji Abdul Rahman at Unimart Entrance Lobby, Gulshan.

During the product launch, an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ghanim International Corporation (Brunei) and ZES Trading (Bangladesh) to strengthen the collaboration between the two companies and explore various business opportunities including importing raw materials from Bangladesh for further processing among others.

Also present at the ceremony Tipu Munshi MP, Commerce Minister, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; Shahriar Ahmed MP, the State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; Yang Mulia Dr Hajah May Fa`ezah Binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin, Permanent Secretary (Economy, Trade and Industry); Brunei Darussalam; Pengiran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Mohammad Hassan, Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Brunei Darussalam; Dr. Nur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, Ghanim International Corporation; Dr. Kazi Ertaza Hassan, CIP, Chairperson VORER PATA Group of Industries; Md. Jashim Uddin, President of Federation of Bangladesh, Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA.

Before launching, a brief MoU has been signed between ZES Trading and Ghanim International Corporation in presence of all the ministers and distinguished guests of Brunei & Bangladesh in a Business Meeting arranged by the apex body of the business community of Bangladesh, FBCCI for more further extension of business relationship. Finally the His Excellencies Dato Amin and Dato Ahmaddin has inaugurated the Brunei Halal Foods Flagship Outlet Store in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.

During the MoU Ceremony, Dr. Nur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, Ghanim International Corporation highlighted that "During the State Visit of honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Brunei in April 2019 we saw an opportunity to support the realization of the bilateral relations between Brunei and Bangladesh and developed an intention to bring Bruneian products here in Bangladesh.

"Today as His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam's visit to Bangladesh, we are pleased to be able to materialize the aspiration commenced three years ago."

" We are cementing this venture with a great partner the Vorer Pata Group of Industries, led by Dr Kazi Ertaza Hassan, CIP a director of FBCCI, a well renowned and respected industry leader in Bangladesh who has taken a serious interest and the initiative to work with us to distribute bruneihalalfoods products under the ZES Trading company."

Vorer Pata has also taken the initiative to set up a brunei halal foods flagship store in Bangladesh at Gulshan Avenue, a strategic location at the heart of Dhaka to ensure Bruneian products are easily accessible to consumers. With the signing of the MoU to explore two-way trade opportunities, we hope to contribute to deepening the relationship between Brunei Darussalam with Bangladesh and serve as a good foundation for greater development between our countries in achieving each other's national aspiration."



