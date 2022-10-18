Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF team due in city this week to discuss $4.5b loan request

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

A delegation from International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive here this week to start negotiations on Bangladesh's request for a US $4.5 billion loan as budgetary support, official sources said on Sunday.
The team from the Washington-based lending agency is likely to be led by Rahul Anand, chief of IMF Asia and Pacific Division, said the sources at Bangladesh Bank speaking on condition of anonymity.
Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf, now in Washington, held separate discussions with Anand and IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette M Sayeh on Bangladesh's loan request.
The central bank governor attended the IMF annual meeting in Washington on Oct 10-16.
According to the sources the IMF has assured Bangladesh of lending up to US$4.5 billion. The IMF team during its upcoming visit will focus on their negotiations on conditions for the loan and financial reforms.
The sources said an agreement is likely to be inked on the programme which will then be sent to IMF executive board for approval. Disbursement of money starts only after the approval.
The team will meet Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal during the visit here. The IMF's standard practice is to work closely with the authorities to come up with a programme that is most relevant to the borrowing country's economic and social dynamics.
Bangladesh's economy was still recovering from the losses of the pandemic when the Russia-Ukraine war began in February this year disrupting global supply chains and eventually causing inflation in many countries including Bangladesh.
The IMF loan will help Bangladesh ease the forex crisis created due to external effects from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL launches export maximizing campaign
Southeast Bank signs deal with Mondial Bony Service
Mercantile Bank gets ISO certificate
GIB signs tripartite deal with DSE, CSE
30 BD firms to participate in Fashion World Tokyo
IFAD chief to attend Finance in Common Summit
BD, India complement each other in global apparel marker: BGMEA
Most NBFIs raise interest rates on deposits amid high inflation


Latest News
6 killed, 6 missing as fighter jet crashes into Russian residential building
PM pays homage to Aug 15 martyrs at Banani graveyard
Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
5 SAFF champion girls receive grand reception in Khagrachari
BNP aims to create chaos in country: Hasan
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel on his 59th birthday
Pioneer of ORS Dr Dilip Mahalanabis dies in Kolkata
Girl gang raped after being sedated in Demra
Belarus set to host 9,000 Russian troops
Most Read News
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
UK lawmakers will try to oust PM Truss this week
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Mystic poet Lalon
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft