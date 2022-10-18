Panic spreads as stocks slump in both bourses

In the second working day of the week Monday, the share market showed an upward trend at the beginning of trading, but at the end there was a big price fall like Sunday.

Along with that, the loser list has grown, while the volume of transactions also decreased. Thus the market fell on both working days of this week.

Panic spread among the investors as the market went downside. Investors say the stock market has been in recession for more than six months. Although there was some upside at times, the overall market is in decline. Most common investors lost capital.

They said bad news comes just when the market was showing signs of turning around. Rumors about a global recession were circulating in the market for days. Investors are already worried about their capital. On Monday big price drop has made common investors more nervous.

The country's stock market slumped on Monday with all major indicators dropping steeply. At the end of the day, DSEX, the key index of DSE, fell by 65 points or 1 per cent to settle at 6,413.

Among other indices, the shariah-based DSES decreased by 11 points or 0.80 per cent and the blue-chip DS30 was down by 21 points or 0.93 per cent. The DSE had a turnover worth Tk 1,298 crore.

After 15 points on Sunday, the first working day of the week, the index fell by 65 points on the second working day. A bit of lotus transaction too.

Only 25 companies rose, 153 fell and 182 changed hands on the day of the big decline, with the majority of them trading below the floor price.

The volume of transactions in the market decreased. Tk 1,297.83 crore was traded in the market throughout the day. Tk 1,343.12 crore was traded on Sunday. Accordingly, the transaction has decreased by Tk 45.29 crore.

Market insiders witnessed volatility as investors favoured booking profits on selective stocks while some were busy reshuffling their portfolios amid ongoing dividend declarations by June-closing companies.

Eastern Housing became the most traded stock till the end with shares changing hands, followed by Orion Pharma, Beximco, KDS Accessories, and Anwar Galvanizing.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also saw a modest rise till the end with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gaining 32 points to stand at 19,092 while the Selective Categories Index (CSX) rose 20 points to reach 11,444.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) recommended 10 per cent cash dividend for the fiscal 2021-22, having suffered a 14.52 per cent decrease in earnings per share or EPS.

The EPS slid down to Tk 1.59 in the year ending June 30, 2022 from TK 1.86 a year ago. During the time, the company's net operating cash flow per share also declined 11.67 per cent, or Tk 1.73, to Tk 13.09.

In a clarification posted on the DSE website, the DESCO said its EPS had decreased "due to higher deferred tax provision made as per income tax law".

The top ten companies in terms of transactions on DSE include - Paper Processing, KDS Accessories, Anwar Galvanizing, Bangladesh Building Systems, Bangladesh Monospool Paper, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and JMI Hospital and Requisite Manufacturing.











