Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Gatco Graft Case

Charge framing hearing against Khaleda deferred to Jan 29

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

A Dhaka court on Sunday fixed January 29 next for hearing on charge framing in the Gatco corruption case against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and 14 others.
Acting Judge of Dhaka Special Court-3 Sheikh Nazmul Alam fixed the fresh date following separate time petitions.
    Two separate time petitions were filed as Khaleda Zia and BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain couldn't appear before the court due to illness.
On September 2, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case against two Gatco directors, Khaleda and others.
The ACC pressed charges on May 13 the following year against 24 people, including nine former ministers and state ministers of Khaleda's cabinet. Nine of the accused have so far died.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says
Charge framing hearing against Khaleda deferred to Jan 29
Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow
Demand of electricity will fall in winter: Tawfiq
2 officials suspended over national grid failure
Dengue claims 94 lives so far
Disarray in BRT project result  of flawed planning: Quader
First quarter garments export increases


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical's doctor arrested in rape case
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft