Charge framing hearing against Khaleda deferred to Jan 29

A Dhaka court on Sunday fixed January 29 next for hearing on charge framing in the Gatco corruption case against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and 14 others.

Acting Judge of Dhaka Special Court-3 Sheikh Nazmul Alam fixed the fresh date following separate time petitions.

Two separate time petitions were filed as Khaleda Zia and BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain couldn't appear before the court due to illness.

On September 2, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case against two Gatco directors, Khaleda and others.

The ACC pressed charges on May 13 the following year against 24 people, including nine former ministers and state ministers of Khaleda's cabinet. Nine of the accused have so far died.












