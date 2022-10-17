Video
Demand of electricity will fall in winter: Tawfiq

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 382
Special Correspondent

Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said on Sunday that people have to 'wait at least another 3 to 4 month as the demand of electricity will decrease when winter comes.'
"Our observation was once power started coming from Jharkhand and Rampal we were to get around 1500 MW of electricity. Rampal's electricity may come by the end of this year. Electricity from Jharkhand may come at the beginning of the next year. As such, we will have
    to wait for 3-4 months. Demand will decrease when winter comes," Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury told journalists on Sunday on the sideline of a seminar on the country's development during the ruling party regime.
It is fact that there is no shortage of fuel, we reduced power generation capacity so save dollars, if we buy the fuel right now we could have ensured 24 hours of electricity. But at the moment we need to save dollars, we have to conserve foreign currency," Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said during an event organised by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) on Sunday at a city hotel.
Government has a plan to import 1,600 MW of power from India's Adani Group and also get 1,000 MW from Rampal power plant. But transmission lines for these two projects are not ready and it will take 3 to 4 months more to get electricity from those, he added.
He said there is no magic wand in our hand, no immediate solution to address the existing load shedding as the government has reduced import of primary fuel to conserve foreign currency reserve. Presently 50 per cent of the country's production comes from imported gas and liquid fuel.
"We have to cut fuel import considering the future situation as part of the plan to conserve foreign currencies to meet up other commodity expenses , that's why we stopped production from liquid fuel run power plants it has increased load-shedding," the Prime Minister adviser said.
Earlier, we thought that the Russia-Ukraine war would stop shortly, we will not face any dollar or fuel crisis but unfortunately it has not happened, he said.
"As a result, it is unlikely that the power supply situation will improve anytime soon," Tawfiq-e-Elahi said.
He called people to be more patient and try to check any misuse of power in their consumptions, he said developed nations like Britain and Germany are now experiencing 4 to 5 hours of load-shedding.
We are not sitting idle we are trying to bring some natural gas from Bhola gas field and planning to raise 1,000 MW of power generation from solar energy.
There is also a plan to replace some existing diesel-run irrigation pumps with solar-run irrigation system, he added.


