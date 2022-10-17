2 officials suspended over national grid failure

The government on Sunday suspended two officials of the Power Grid Company Bangladesh (PGCB) in connection with the country-wide blackout of October 4 this year.

The officials who were suspended are Sub-Divisional Engineer Allama Hasan Bakhtiyar of PGCB (SPMD, Dhaka-1) and Assistant Engineer Md Mostafizur Rahman of PGCB (SPMD, Dhaka-1).

"We have identified the two officers among them of PGCB has been negligent in fulfilling their duties on that day, one of them is an assistant engineer and the other is a sub-divisional engineer. They will be temporarily suspended," said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid while talking with the reporters at his office on Sunday.

"They will be suspended by today (Sunday). Others involved will be found out within a week," the Minister told journalists at

the secretariat on Sunday (16 October) after receiving the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) investigation report, he said.

On 4 October, Bangladesh suffered its worst blackout in 10 years owing to a "technical glitch". Parts of the country - Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet - plunged into darkness as soon as dusk fell after the national grid tripped at 2:05pm - causing blackouts across Bangladesh, except some parts of the north.

"We identified three issues for the grid disaster, we see some people were responsible as they were reluctant to discharge their duties properly, we are trying to identifying those in the distribution companies, who did not respond properly to the PGCB's instructions and take action against them," he said.

The rest of the investigation reports will be available within this week, he added.

"We have formed three probe committees soon after the failure of the national grid, of which PGCB probe report has already been submitted. Two officials of the PGCB were found guilty in the probe report for negligence of their duties, he added.

"To make it more authentic, we have also assigned a team, outside of the PGCB, to investigate the matter, which will take more time. At the same time, another organisation was given task to find the causes of the grid failure. What mistake had happened for the power blackout," he said.

However, the power situation in the western region of the country is now okay, here is no load shedding. But some load shedding is taking place in the eastern region. We hope that the situation would improve in the next couple of weeks, the state minister said.

Responding to a question about gas shortage, Nasrul said, "The price of gas has increased in the international market. We cover 50 to 60 per cent of the deficit under the long-term contracts. We have our own gas, which is mitigating the demand. We procure extra gas from spot markets."

Following the incident, the PGCB formed a 5-member inquiry committee to investigate the reason behind the grid failure. Yakub Elahi Chowdhury, executive director of the organization, will lead the investigation, said its public relations officer Badruddoza Sumon. The committee had three days to complete the investigation and submit its report. Referring to it, Nasrul Hamid said the Power Division is yet to receive the written probe report.











