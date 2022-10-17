Video
Front Page

Dengue claims 94 lives so far

35pc children  

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Dengue, the silent killer, shows no sympathy for children, who suffer as much as adults do being afflicted by the fatal infection. The photo was taken from Kamrangirchar 35-Bed Hospital in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

So far 94 people have died due to dengue this year. Among the number of women is more and 35 per cent of the total deaths are children. This year, women and children are suffering much due to dengue.
However, the country recorded the highest admission patients in the hospital as 855 patients hospitalized and five patients died with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
Of the admitted patients, 523 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 332 patients have been outside of Dhaka.   
A total of 25,181 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 22,240 patients returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 2,847. Among them, 1,957 patients are admitted in Dhaka and 890 patients are admitted outside Dhaka.  
According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265
    patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.
Md Ikramul Haque, Deputy Program Manager of National Malaria Eradication and AIDS-Borne Disease Control Program Branch, said that 38 per cent of dengue patients of this year are children whose age is 1 to 18 years. Some 62 per cent of patients have been affected for more than 20 years and 35 per cent of the dead are children.
He also said that this year women have died of dengue more than twice as much as men. Moreover, the death rate of children is also seen to be high. Some 26 children under the age of 18 have died this year. Seven children died in Dhaka Shishu Hospital.
Professor Dr Tahmina Shireen, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said, "Dengue infections and death rates are high due to infection with multiple serotypes."


