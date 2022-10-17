Disarray in BRT project result  of flawed planning: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project - from Gazipur to Keraniganj - has turned into a major issue for the government.

"There are some complications on this route. The project started before I took office. The current state of this project, which is in disarray, is a result of flawed planning. However, I've instructed the project officials to wrap it up at any cost, so that we can

open it in March-April next year," the minister said.

Quader made the remarks while talking to journalists after attending a meeting with departmental heads of his ministry at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Asked what actions were taken against the Chinese company responsible for the BRT girder crash (on August 15, 2022) in Uttara, Quader said that although the company has been allowed to complete the construction work, they won't get any more projects in Bangladesh.

Quader, also General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), added that a total of 100 bridges in different parts of the country will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in the coming days.

"The bridges will be opened whenever the PM can manage some time. Before the inauguration, three rallies will be arranged in the Chattogram region, where most of the bridges have been constructed. The first phase of MRT Line-6 and Bangabandhu Tunnel will also be completed soon," the minister added.

Replying to a question, Quader said that although the country is facing various crises, it's still faring better than a lot of other countries in the world.

"The government isn't concerned about foreign exchange reserves as we'll be able to make payments for 5-6 months with the current reserves. There won't be any food crisis as we are producing ample food. We'll also discuss the energy issue with Brunei. In a nutshell, we're ready to face any crisis," Quader further said.

The minister also reaffirmed the government's stance that electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the next general election which will be held under the incumbent government. -UNB















