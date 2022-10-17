Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Disarray in BRT project result  of flawed planning: Quader

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 379

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project - from Gazipur to Keraniganj - has turned into a major issue for the government.
"There are some complications on this route. The project started before I took office. The current state of this project, which is in disarray, is a result of flawed planning. However, I've instructed the project officials to wrap it up at any cost, so that we can
    open it in March-April next year," the minister said.
Quader made the remarks while talking to journalists after attending a meeting with departmental heads of his ministry at the Secretariat on Sunday.
Asked what actions were taken against the Chinese company responsible for the BRT girder crash (on August 15, 2022) in Uttara, Quader said that although the company has been allowed to complete the construction work, they won't get any more projects in Bangladesh.
Quader, also General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), added that a total of 100 bridges in different parts of the country will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in the coming days.
"The bridges will be opened whenever the PM can manage some time. Before the inauguration, three rallies will be arranged in the Chattogram region, where most of the bridges have been constructed. The first phase of MRT Line-6 and Bangabandhu Tunnel will also be completed soon," the minister added.
Replying to a question, Quader said that although the country is facing various crises, it's still faring better than a lot of other countries in the world.
"The government isn't concerned about foreign exchange reserves as we'll be able to make payments for 5-6 months with the current reserves. There won't be any food crisis as we are producing ample food. We'll also discuss the energy issue with Brunei. In a nutshell, we're ready to face any crisis," Quader further said.
The minister also reaffirmed the government's stance that electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the next general election which will be held under the incumbent government.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says
Charge framing hearing against Khaleda deferred to Jan 29
Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow
Demand of electricity will fall in winter: Tawfiq
2 officials suspended over national grid failure
Dengue claims 94 lives so far
Disarray in BRT project result  of flawed planning: Quader
First quarter garments export increases


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical's doctor arrested in rape case
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft