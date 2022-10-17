First quarter garments export increases

In the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, the export of garments to the European Union countries has increased. During the period, the export reached about US$4.94 billion. However, the country's garment exports to Russia, China, United Arab Emirates and South Africa have declined. At the same time, the growth rate of exports in the US market is relatively low.

This is learnt from the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

According to EPB data, readymade garments were exported to the European Union worth $4.94 billion in the three months from July to September. It is 12.43 per cent more than the same period of the previous financial year.

Bangladesh's exports to Germany, the largest export market in the European Union, increased by 1.34 per cent in three months. The export amount is $1.52 billion. Exports to Spain and France increased by 21.35 per cent and 36.72 per cent respectively.

Poland is one of the most promising markets in the EU. However, in the three months from July to September, there has been a decrease of $24.49 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, apparel exports to the United States increased by 5.13 per cent in the first three months of the fiscal year compared to the same period last year. In this, the export amount stands at $2.01 billion.

During the same period, exports to the UK and Canada increased by 15.11

per cent and 17.40 per cent respectively. The amount of exports to the United Kingdom stood at $1.19 billion and to Canada $334.65 million.

In the three months of July-September, the country's garment exports in non-traditional markets increased by 25.47 per cent to $1.76 billion. It was $1.43 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Among non-traditional markets, exports to Japan rose 16.60 per cent to $320.40 million. In India too, the country's garment exports have grown significantly. Garment exports to the neighbouring country increased by 66.20 per cent in three months, amounting to $306.39 million.

On the other hand, exports to Russia decreased by $47.30 per cent between July and September. Besides, exports to China, United Arab Emirates and South Africa decreased by 3.69 per cent, 0.13 per cent, and 8.71 per cent respectively.

Mohiuddin Rubel, director of the Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told the Daily Observer, "Due to the global economic instability and the impact on the retail market, exports to major markets including the United States and Germany have been relatively low. However, among non-traditional markets, exports to Japan increased. Our exports to India are increasing at a significant rate."

Entrepreneurs say that however the export increased recently but the export order is not good. The Export order has gradually decreased in the last few months.

On the other hand, the cost of production has already increased in the garment industry due to various reasons including the increase in fuel prices.

The buying companies did not increase the price of clothes, on the contrary, they reduced the order. Due to this, there is a danger that the garment industry will fall into crisis again.

They said that buyers do not want to accept an hour delay in product shipment. As a result, Bangladesh's position of trust in global trade will be deficient.

In this context, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said that an energy crisis is going on around the world. Gas-power crisis at the local level is affecting our garment industry as well. This increases the cost of the industry in two ways. Due to shortage of electricity, generators are being run on diesel in factories. Generators are frequently breaking down due to over running time. This increases the cost of production in the industry.

He said, "Our special request to the government is to supply uninterrupted electricity and gas according to the demand of the export-oriented industries in a special system. Also our other request, our withholding tax which has been increased to 1 per cent this year, should be kept at the same level as the previous year."

Faruque Hassan said, "There has been continuous growth in the garment industry till August this year. But in the last two months, we have noticed with concern that the purchase orders have been decreasing continuously. Retailers are struggling to adapt to an increasingly inflationary global market, he said. Many brands' retail sales of goods are down. This increases their unsold products. Considering these, our exports may decrease further in the coming months."

According to BTMA, an association of textile mills owners, the indigenous textile mills supply 75 to 80 per cent of the yarn required by knitwear factories and 80 per cent of the fabrics required by woven garment factories. Currently there are about 500 spinning mills in the country. There are about 100 textile factories and 200 to 300 cloth weaving and dyeing factories in the country.

It is known that the government decided to reduce the import of liquefied gas (LNG) last month to save foreign exchange. All diesel powered power plants have also been shut down for the time being. Apart from this, TITAS is not able to supply gas as per the demand of industries due to reduction of LNG import.

Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of BTMA, said, "Due to low purchase orders, yarn worth $2.5 billion remains unsold. Garment sector owners are not accepting goods even through LC. The factories have been facing around 30 to 40 per cent disruption in production due to gas-electricity."

BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem said that there is a decrease in work orders and added that the utilization declaration for the coming spring and summer is 30 per cent. Inquiries are down 30 per cent compared to four months ago. Even after a month the same situation can be seen.











