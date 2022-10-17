PM, Brunei Sultan  witness signing of accord, MoUs

Bangladesh and Brunei have signed an agreement and three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Sunday following official talks between visiting Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office.

"Bangladesh and Brunei has signed air services agreement and three MoUs on Employment and Recruitment of Bangladeshi Workers, Field of Cooperation in the

Supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other Petroleum Products and the Recognition of Certificate Issued under the Provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping for Seafarers, 1978 as amended," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told journalists following the meeting at Prime Minister's Office on Sunday.

Before holding the bilateral meeting, the two leaders also held a tete-e-tete for some time.

Later, the two sides sat at a meeting. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the Bangladesh side at the talks, while visiting Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah headed his country's delegation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Brunei Sultan witnessed the signing ceremony at the PMO.

Earlier, on his arrival on the Prime Minister's Office premises, the Brunei Sultan was received by the Bangladesh Prime Minister at the Tiger Gate with a bouquet.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali and Brunei Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Finance and Economy Dr Amin Abdullah signed the agreement on air services.

Besides, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad and Minister of Home Affairs of Brunei Ahmaddin Bin Haji Abdur Rahman put pen on the MoU on Employment and Recruitment of Bangladeshi Workers.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and Brunei Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Finance and Economy Dr Amin Abdullah signed the MoU in the field of cooperation in the supply of LNG and other petroleum products.

On the other hand, State Minister for Shipping Khaled Mahmud Chowdhury and Brunei Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Finance and Economy Dr Amin Abdullah inked the MoU on the recognition of certificate issued under the provision of the International Convention on Standards of training, certification and watch-keeping for seafarers.











