PM for joint consultative commission to solve issues between BD, Brunei



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah by presenting a bouquet at her office in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: PID

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid emphasis on increasing cooperation in trade and investment between Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam as the visit of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ushered in a new chapter in the bilateral relations," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Moment said this while briefing journalists at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Mentioning that the Prime Minister had a wide-ranging discussion with the Sultan of Brunei, the

Foreign Minister said that in the meeting the Prime Minister proposed to increase Brunei's business and investments in Bangladesh.

To this end, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries will work together, he said.

Sheikh Hasina invited businessmen of Brunei to come up with investment plans in Bangladesh as the country has set up 100 special economic zones.

Dr Momen said the Sultan of Brunei has expressed interest in getting experts in information technology, agriculture and fisheries, and halal meat from Bangladesh.

Assuring cooperation on energy, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said they will support Bangladesh in this regard according to their needs.

Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were present at the briefing.

Haji Hassanal Bolkiah particularly appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the discussion, Sheikh Hasina said instead of looking only at the Western countries, cooperation should be increased within the Eastern and neighbouring countries too.

In this context, she mentioned that if the countries of the region work together with the spirit of cooperation in various fields, everyone will improve their position.

About the Sultan's visit to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi today, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister herself and on behalf of her younger sister Sheikh Rehana expressed sincere gratitude to him.











