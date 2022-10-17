Video
EC not in pressure, it is doing its job, says CEC

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 341

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the Election Commission is not feeling any pressure as it is doing its job.
He said this in response to a question from journalists at the Nirbachan Bhaban after visiting the Zila Parishad election monitoring cell on Sunday.
Zila Parishad elections will be held on Monday in 57 districts from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
The EC will monitor the polls through CCTV
    cameras from the monitoring cell of the Nirbachan Bhaban.
The Election Commission on Wednesday suspended the by-elections to Gainbandha-5 parliamentary seat over widespread allegations of vote rigging and voter intimidation.
The CEC said the practice of using CCTV cameras is recent. "We can monitor the elections from here through it. This is a good practice."
"We have no party .We want voters to be able to cast their votes. We are using CCTV cameras for ensuring this," he added.
In response to a question how the EC will monitor so many centers through CCTV during the national polls, Election Commissioner Alamgir said, "There will be 400,000 polling booths at 40,000 or 42,000 polling stations during the national election. Only the five election commissioners will not monitor the national election, more manpower will be engaged for monitoring."
In response to another question, the Election Commissioner said that CCTV cameras will be used in every centre in the Zila Parishad elections just like the Gaibandha elections.
Voting in the Zila Parishad elections will be held at 925 booths in 462 centres across the country the while 60,866 voters will cast their vote.    -UNB


