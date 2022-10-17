Polls in 57 Zilla Parishads today

Some 57 Zilla Parishad elections will be held across the country today. The Election Commission (EC) has taken all-out preparations to hold the elections peacefully.

The voting will be held from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Voting will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at each upazila headquarters polling centre. Closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) have already been installed at all the polling centres.

In the Zilla Parishad elections this time, 26 candidates have been elected as chairmen, 18 women candidates as members

and 65 candidates as general members unopposed.

Chapainawabganj and Noakhali Zilla Parishad elections have been stayed at the directives of the court.

Besides, no election will be held at Bhola and Feni districts as candidates in all the posts of these two districts have been elected unopposed.

A total of 92 candidates are vying for the chairman posts, 1,485 for the member posts, and 603 for the reserved seats. There will be 60,866 voters in the elections.

The EC has decided to deploy seven law enforcing personnel at each polling centre. There will be striking forces of police, APBn, Battalion Ansar and RAB at each centre.

Deputy Commissioners concerned will serve as returning officers in the elections.

According to the Zilla Parishad Act, the tenure of the parishad is five years from the date of the first meeting.

The elected representatives of Upazilla Parishad, Union Parishad and municipalities are the voters in the Zilla Parishad polls.

According to the law, the elections have to be held in 180 days before the expiry of a parishad's tenure. The elections have, however, been delayed due to the enactment of the Zilla Parishad (Amended) Act 2022.

The EC cannot take initiative to hold any election to the Zilla Parishad on its own without clearance from the Local Government Division.











