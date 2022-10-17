BD, Brunei to explore long-term effort in energy sector

Bangladesh and Brunei have agreed to explore mechanisms for long-term collaboration in the energy sector, particularly in the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other petroleum products to Bangladesh in view of Bangladesh's growing demand for energy, said a joint statement issued after the official talks between the visiting Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday.

Both the leaders have also agreed to further deepen mutual cooperation in the regional and international fora, including the UN. OIC, Commonwealth and ARF on issues of mutual interest and common position.

Both leaders agreed to explore mechanisms for long-term collaboration in the energy sector, a Joint Statement between People's Republic of Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam on Sunday following the maiden State visit of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah.

The statement chartered 23-point, acknowledged with satisfaction that the relationship has reached a new height with the visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam from April 21 to 23 in 2019 and the first ever visit of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah to Bangladesh.

Both sides agreed to work closely together as development partners in

view of the strong commonalities existing in faith, tradition and culture, and shared vision of prosperity, peace and stability, the statement reads.

Both the leaders underscored the need to tap the available synergies and stressed the importance of increased interaction and engagements at various levels between the government agencies, as well as of enhancing people-to-people contacts between the two countries. The two leaders agreed to strengthen the existing bilateral mechanisms between the two countries, including regular meetings at the level of Foreign Minister.

His Majesty paid tribute to the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and appreciated the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the development journey of Bangladesh. Hon'ble Prime Minister congratulated His Majesty on his extraordinary leadership in preserving peace, stability and prosperity of Brunei Darussalam and the region.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation to counter the adverse impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed gratitude to His Majesty for the support extended to Bangladesh expatriates living and working in Brunei Darussalam during the difficult period of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Both sides identified trade and investment as areas of vital bilateral cooperation and expressed their keenness to work to increase the volume of two-way trade, which is currently far below the potential. Both sides also welcomed discussions to explore the possibility of a mechanism between the Ministry of Commerce of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Brunei Darussalam to widen cooperation in trade, commerce and investment, as well as to seek support for enhanced business-to-business relations and cooperation. Both leaders also agreed to deepen collaboration in the field of Halal trade, the statement said.

Bangladesh offered Brunei Darussalam the advantages of the opportunities for investment in the Special Economic Zones of Bangladesh. Brunei Darussalam took note of the offer and looked forward to discuss potential areas of investment cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries. Brunei Darussalam also invited Bangladesh to consider investing in its economic diversification activities, such as in the food, agriculture and aquaculture industries.

Brunei Darussalam acknowledged the contribution of the Bangladeshi expatriates in its continued development process. Brunei Darussalam and Bangladesh agreed to discuss the possibility of recruiting more workers, including skilled workforce and professionals from Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam in the relevant sectors, where necessary. Both sides agreed to govern the recruitment process in a transparent, orderly and ethical manner.

The two leaders also agreed to work in new and emerging areas including ICT, green technology, blue economy, etc. for mutual benefit. Emphasising the value of peace, security and stability for socio-economic development, the two leaders agreed to broaden the scope of existing defence and security cooperation, disaster response and humanitarian operations.

Both sides stressed the need for air and maritime connectivity to enhance trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people contacts and agreed to encourage the private sector operators to become involved for better connectivity.

Bangladesh expressed gratitude to Brunei Darussalam for its political support for the expeditious repatriation of over a million displaced persons from the Rakhine State, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, in a safe, secure, sustainable and dignified manner. Brunei appreciated the generosity and hospitality of Bangladesh rendered to the displaced persons and assured that his government would continue to support Bangladesh in seeking a durable solution, with a view to ensuring the overall peace and security of the region.











