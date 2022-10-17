Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain has been sent on forced retirement following the Section-45 of the Public Service Act-2018.

The Public Administration Ministry on Sunday issued a notification in this regards.

The notification said that the decision was made based on 'public interest'. It would be effective immediate after issuance of the notification, it added.

It said that Mokbul Hossain has been sent into retirement as per

Section-45 of the Public Service Act-2018.

The Ministry, however, did not disclose the specific reason behind this decision.

When asked, Mokbul Hossain told the media that he did not apply for retirement.

According to Section-45 of the Public Servant Act, a government official may go on voluntary retirement or the government can send him on retirement upon completion of 25 years in service.

No one has yet been assigned for the Ministry as new secretary till the report is filed.









