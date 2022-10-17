Rickshawpuller who set himself on fire in city dies

A rickshawpuller who set himself on fire by pouring kerosene over a family feud last Friday, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital early Sunday.

The deceased is Shymal Chandra Barmon, 33, a resident of Bou Bazar area under Hazaribagh police station of the capital.

Sheikh Sajeeb, sub-inspector of the police station, said Shymal set fire to his body following a brawl with his wife at his house around 9am Friday, leaving him in critically injured.

He was rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery where the victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the early morning, said Md Bachhu Sheikh, in-charge (inspector) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost.

The body was sent to the DMCH morgue for an autopsy, he added. -UNB