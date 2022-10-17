Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 457

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 16: Six men were arrested in connection with mugging a police vehicle from Bangabandhu Bridge east connecting highway in Sirajganj sadar upazila.
The arrestees are Yusuf Khan, 22, Wazed Ali, 34, Abdul Latif Khan, 21, Inamul Haque Ashik, 19, Abdul Motaleb, 26, Sohel Rana, 28.
Arifur Rahman Mandal, Superintendent of Sirajganj police, confirmed the arrests in a press briefing Sunday.
On October 12, a team of police members from Sonatala police station were heading towards Bogura from Dhaka on a microbus after rescuing a victim.
As the vehicle reached the Koddar Mor area around 2:30 am a group of muggers started throwing stones at it forcing the driver to stop by the road.
They then attacked the police members and snatched their walkie-talkies, handcuffs, money, gold jewelry, and mobile phones.
After two days, Abdul Khaleque Sub Inspector of Sonatala police station filed a case in this regard at Bangabandhu Bridge east police station.
The arrestees will be produced before court, said police.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rickshawpuller who set himself on fire in city dies
DSCC to launch special five-day anti-dengue drive Sunday in five wards
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Namaz-e-janaza of 3 UN peacekeepers held
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Curtain rises on 40th Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilan
Man held with 80,000 Saudi Riyals at HSIA


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical's doctor arrested in rape case
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft