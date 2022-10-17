Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 16: Six men were arrested in connection with mugging a police vehicle from Bangabandhu Bridge east connecting highway in Sirajganj sadar upazila.

The arrestees are Yusuf Khan, 22, Wazed Ali, 34, Abdul Latif Khan, 21, Inamul Haque Ashik, 19, Abdul Motaleb, 26, Sohel Rana, 28.

Arifur Rahman Mandal, Superintendent of Sirajganj police, confirmed the arrests in a press briefing Sunday.

On October 12, a team of police members from Sonatala police station were heading towards Bogura from Dhaka on a microbus after rescuing a victim.

As the vehicle reached the Koddar Mor area around 2:30 am a group of muggers started throwing stones at it forcing the driver to stop by the road.

They then attacked the police members and snatched their walkie-talkies, handcuffs, money, gold jewelry, and mobile phones.

After two days, Abdul Khaleque Sub Inspector of Sonatala police station filed a case in this regard at Bangabandhu Bridge east police station.

The arrestees will be produced before court, said police. -UNB












