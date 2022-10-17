

Electrocution takes toll due to negligence



The 'Country' page of this daily has recently covered a number of reports on electrocution in various parts of the country. According to October 8, 12 and14 issues of this daily, at least 5 people died from electric shocks in different parts of the country. None of these cases happened due to lightning. Rather, lack of basic sense in handling live wire, carelessness and indifference worked more in these cases.



The reports also suggest that working class people, especially in rural areas and children are mostly exposed to such live wire fatality. However, extreme degree of unawareness is one of the main causes behind such unwarranted deaths. According to a government study conducted in 2016, it was found that 7,163 persons were permanently disabled, 9,210 died, and some 2, 70, 622 were injured due to electric shocks.



Electrocution is considered by physicians as one of the most devastating injuries as a significant number of victims are maimed for life. Electrical injury including lightning constitute about one third of burn related mortality, morbidity and disabilities in the country. The capital city is a glaring example of dangling live wires scattered here and there with loose connections. When reports of numerous illegal establishments running on stolen electric connections turn breaking news, it is often too late.

Especially, slum dwellers in the capital and other major cities of the country are often heard stretching illegal power connections from source using poor cables, making the connections faulty, risky and turning the entire locality exposed to easy electrocution. Moreover, a nexus of dubious government officials is no less responsible in this case.



In the context of rising electric shock fatalities, we think an alternative option to overhead cables needs to be considered. Exposed overhead power lines have turned many parts of the country including the capital into a death trap. In order to ensure safety for all, government's authority concerned should lay out an underground electric wiring system as early as possible. In addition, public and private media establishments must come forward to launch a countrywide campaigning programme to aware all types of people on safety guidelines.



